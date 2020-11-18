JERRY LINVILLE 10-06-1947 10-07-2020 Born in Glendale, California to George and Grace Linville. Home was Encino, California until 1954 when the family moved to Centerville, California. This was the start of his love of the outdoors and mountain life. The early years started at Centerville school, great swim day's in Butte Creek, explore old gold mines, Helltown, and the Indian caves high on the canyon cliffs. With his younger brother Jim and best friend Rich Terrano they worked their lives thru Chico Junior and Chico Senior High schools. He graduated from Chico High in 1965. After a year at Yuba College he enlisted in The United States Navy in 1966. He was assigned to The U. S. S. FRANK E. EVANS-DD754 for VIETNAM duty. In 1969 while offshore of Vietnam. While on maneuvers, his ship was involved in a collision with the Australian Air Craft Carrier HMS Melbourne. His ship sank, after being cut in half, with a loss of 74 lives. To this day The U.S. Government still refuses to list those lost American lives on the Vietnam Wall. Jerry took that unfulfilled quest to his death. After discharge from the Navy Jerry worked for Dan Diego Gas Company, moved to Wyoming, then to Idaho doing ranch and mine work; always seeking the next adventure. In 1978 he returned to the Chico area and worked in the Solar Industry. In 1979 he started a career with the Paradise Irrigation District. While there he meet his special lady Sandy Pulliam. With a combo of picked wild flowers and chocolate chip cookies they were married on January 4th, 1987. After 29 years of service with P.I.D. he retired in 2008. He and Sandy moved to the wilds of Orofino Idaho to live until his death. With a friendship of over 58 years with Rich Terrano I always enjoyed their great tales together on numerous hunting trips to Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. There was always going to be just one more trip- one more deer or one more elk. Jerry's passion and hobby was always the history of The Old West. He always said he was born a hundred years too late. He loved building black powder weapon's, hand made hunting knives, and target shooting all of his weapons collection. He followed his dream and walked a path with pride. He was my brother and my friend-he will be missed. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Sandy Linville of Orofino, Idaho one older brother Floyd Linville of Riddle, Oregon, one younger brother Jim Linville of Missoula, Montana and a stepson David Greer of Hayward, California. At his request there was no funeral service. His ashes will be scattered in the Idaho Mountains that he loved. Condolences to the family can be made to Pine Hills Funeral Chapel Orofino, Idaho. At a later date his name will be added to the Chico High School Veteran's Circle of Honor as both a graduate and a veteran.



