JERRY MALONE Jerry Ross Malone was born on April 15, 1938 in Ordway, Colorado to Henry Ross Malone and Myrtle Eudora Clark. His father, Henry passed away shortly after while Jerry was a baby. Myrtle then married his step father John Pete Pelster in 1942, who raised him on the farm in Broken Bow, Nebraska. Jerry went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019. After graduating Broken Bow High School in 1956, he married Wanda Fay Smith on September 27, 1957 in Kansas City, MO. Later Jerry and Fay moved to Denver, CO where they adopted their two children, Kenneth Ross Malone in 1964 and Stacie Lorene Malone in 1967. In 1977 Jerry passed the California Real Estate Exam which launched him into a career of buying and selling houses. He planted and owned a Christmas tree farm, then worked for Webb Associates for 10 years, retiring in 1999. He enjoyed bass and trout fishing and spending time with his grandchildren, attending all their sporting events. He loved working around the house, where he was a master at fixing everything. He always seemed to have the right tool. Dad was always available to help family and friends with their project. He was a great Dad/Pops. He will be greatly missed by all. "We'll catch up to ya in Heaven." Jerry is survived by his son Rev. Kenneth & Brenda D. Malone, his daughter Stacie L. & Gary Stancik all of Oroville. His brothers Ned Pelster of Denver, CO: and Conrad Pelster of Broken Bow, NE; his sisters, Mary Poston of Tucson, AZ; and Cathy Jackson of Parker, CO; his grandchildren Brandon Ross Malone, Joshua Paul Malone, and Kayla Lorene Stancik all of Oroville, and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Jerry is preceded in death by his bride Wanda Fay Malone, his father Henry Ross Malone, his mother Myrtle Eudora Pelster, his step father John Pete Pelster and his sisters Dorothy White and Joyce Lindner. All family donations will go to the . Arrangements entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary