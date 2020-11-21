JERRY O'GWIN Jerry Ladon O'Gwin, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle departed this earth Thursday, November 19, 2020. Jerry was born March 12, 1940 in Durham, graduating with the Durham High School Classes of 1958 and 1959. In September 1960 he met the love of his life, Linda Pendleton in health class at Chico State. They eloped in Nevada on January 1, 1964. Jerry loved his family and friends and was an avid fan of sports, especially boxing, baseball and football. His dry wit and zingers will never be forgotten. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #218, Chico Portuguese Holy Ghost and Fatima Club, and Our Divine Savior Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Linda of Chico; daughters Melissa (Troy) Hansen of Princeton and Stacy (Chris) Wegner of Chico; grandchildren, Morgan Wegner and Maddi Hansen; brother Jim O'Gwin and his five children; sister-in-law Vickie (Steve) LaMoe and Christopher and Jessica. Jerry was preceded by his parents Clifford and Millie O'Gwin and his in-laws Tony and Dorothy Vrisimo. Due to Covid restrictions no service will be held at this time but feel free to lift a cold Bud Light. A Mass will be celebrated in the springtime after restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Enloe Hospital Cardio Vascular Unit in care of Brusie Funeral Home.



