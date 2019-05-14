JERRY MANEKER Dr. Jerry S. Maneker, 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after a double massive coronary. He was born on April 12, 1940 to Betty and Hyman Maneker in the Bronx, New York. Jerry grew up on Long Island, New York and later graduated from Bronx Community and Nassau Community Coll-eges. He went on to receive his master's degree at Adelphi Univ-ersity and his PhD in Sociology at NYU. He taught at the University of Maine for several years and then 40 years at Cal State University, Chico where he retired from. While at CSUC, he served as chair of the Sociology Department for eight years and also as chair of the Academic Senate. He wrote four books and also several journal articles with Dr. Robert Rankin. He loved his students, fed them and several stayed in his home on many occasions; he was always available to them. Jerry also wrote many articles for The Valley Mirror. His love and passion for God was all the time. He was an ordained pastor and was always ready to help when needed. In 1962 he married the love of his life, Eileen Lichter, and that same year the couple moved to Maine and later settled in Chico, CA. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 58 years; his brother and two dau-ghters. He will be greatly missed and loved by his wife, friends and God. Eileen thanks Enloe Hospital, Dr. Peter Wolk, Dr. Mona Sarbu, Dr. Miguel Puig-Palomar, Dr. Kelly Alvarez, the nurses, social worker Janet in ICU, the young men who helped park her car at all hours of the day and night and to those that may have been forgotten. God Bless you all. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Newton-Bracewell Chico Funeral Home. A reception will follow the service. Private entombment will take place at Chico Memorial Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the Butte Humane Society or Pitt Bulls and Parolees in care of the funeral home. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary