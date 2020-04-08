|
|
JESSICA ANNE SHELTON Born in Paradise, CA., June 3, 1985 to William Shelton and Barbara Shelton, Jessica was the youngest of 4 siblings. She was 33. She is survived by her father William of Chico, mother Barbara of Utah, brother Tom of Utah, sister Maria of Calif., and sister Ellen of Washington, longtime partner Seth Simpson of Magalia and daughter Phoenix of Magalia, many nieces, nephews, cousins. Jessica passed at home with her partner and daughter from a short illness. Cremation as well as no service is planned. To everyone who knew her, Jessica had a pure heart and tender spirit. She spread love, cheer, and kindness throughout her life, not only to people, but no animal ever went hungry. Jessica was a ballet dancer with Paradise Ballet Co., as well as a skilled horseback rider and performer with Paradise Horsemen's Association. She love camping, hiking and exploring the mountains. A homemaker and expert cook, she lived simply and shared what she had with others. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Those who pass from us in this life live in our hearts forever. Especially a kind spirit like Jessica.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 8, 2020