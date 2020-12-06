1/1
1948 - 2020
JIM JESSEE James Wilson Jessee (72) was born on November 16, 1948 at Enloe Hospital in Chico, CA to Earl Wilson "Toby" JESSEE of Chico and Frances Sylvia "Brownie" BROWNFIELD of San Francisco, CA. He died on November 30, 2020, peacefully, if not suddenly and all-too-soon, in his sleep with his hands serenely folded across his chest. Jim married Nelda MELINE in 1971. Jim is preceded in death by his parents; his sole sister, Julie Ann JESSEE (65) of Chico, CA; and his chosen-brother, Ray Maurice COOPER (64) of Orange, NJ. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nelda (Meline) JESSEE of Chico, CA; his son Earl Wilson JESSEE and partner Meegan Tara Condon JESSEE with their daughters Helen Violet (8) and Clara Kelly (6) JESSEE of Chico, CA; his daughter Emma Elizabeth JESSEE and partner Robb GAGE with their daughters Margaret Elizabeth "Maggie Bess" GAGE (4) and Emmeline Jessee "Emmie" GAGE (2) of Chico, CA; his first cousins and considered brothers Gary JESSEE of Auburn, CA and Jay JESSEE of Junction City, OR. A Zoom-based online Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 9:30am, and a Shiva Minyan Service and Remembrance to be held via Zoom on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 9:30am. Please visit http://jessee.org/jim or the Brusie Funeral Home website at https://www.brusiefh.com/ for a detailed obituary in "Jim Jessee Fashion," service details and links to the Zoom-based Video events. The family will host a "good ol' Chico Potluck" at the Chico Grange Hall, following the pandemic. Please send us your desire for an invitation to celebrate together, as Jim wanted at: http://www.jessee.org/rsvp DONATIONS in Jim's honor can be made to the "Jim Jessee Common Humanity Fund" via the North Valley Community Foundation at WWW.NVCF.ORG. The purpose of this fund is "to support the pursuit of our common humanity, including affordable housing, lifelong learning, spiritual exploration, and dogs."

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 6, 2020.
