JIM L. SHADD Jim L. Shadd passed away on September 30, 2020 at his home in Chico, California and has peacefully gone to be with our heavenly father. Jim was born on July 24, 1935 in Waldron, Arkansas where his family was visiting relatives. He spent the majority of his life here in the Sacramento Valley. He grew up in Biggs and after graduating High School, College and serving in the military, he returned to Biggs. As a teacher for the Biggs Unified School District, he taught Middle School and High School, and was a categorical program coordinator, athletic director and coach for 30 years. During his time in the Army, he was a company clerk - a position made famous by Radar in the TV series MASH. After his time in the Army, he was recruited by the CIA but wanted to come home and have a family. As a young man he was elected to the Biggs City Council and Mayor. He was very proud of getting Biggs to be its own entity for electricity, during his tenure as Mayor. During his career he worked on a team to develop a Math Program that was picked up by a major publisher. He also co-authored a grant to establish the first Apple computer lab in a school in Butte County. Jim was an avid reader, bowler, and competitor. He enjoyed participating in sports as a youth and adult, and loved coaching and watching many different sports. He coached Football, Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, and Track and Field. He enjoyed both the physical and mental aspects of the game. As a teacher he always put the kids first and did not have much time for adult issues. He has enjoyed hearing from many of his students and athletes through the years and had many wonderful memories. He enjoyed listening to gospel and old time country western music. He loved his children deeply. He believed that they had to find their own way in life and he could not have been more proud of the adults they all have become. He enjoyed camping and traveling with his family. He and his wife visited all fifty states. He loved road trips and exploring the USA. He was a very sensitive, caring person with an amazingly positive outlook and gentle soul. He believed that religion was defined by the individuals' relationship with God. In his younger years he was a member of the Biggs Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Vicki Nagos Shadd. Three children and their spouses Kathy Hobbs (Randy), Mike Shadd (Marci), Jenny Slinkard (Bryan). Seven Grandchildren, Hayden (Alex), Koltin, Kaili (Cameron), Caden, Casey, Ella and Lucas. Great grand baby Mason. Sister in Law Pat Berger, Brother In Laws Tom Nagos (Vicki), Tim Nagos (Linda). Nieces and Nephews, Roger Shadd, Dennis Brown, Kevin Nagos, Bryan Nagos, Hannah Nagos, Gabrielle Nagos. Numerous great-grand and great-great-grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ellis (Kay) Shadd and Ethel Frances Wolber Shadd, brother Kay Shadd, and nephew Rodney Shadd. Jim/Dad/Papa/Grandpa, you were an inspiration to many and will be missed very much. If you wish, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
. Services will be at the Biggs Gridley Cemetery on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. followed by fellowship at the Colonia Building in Biggs, it will be a drop in between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.