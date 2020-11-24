JIM PAIVA James "Jim" Paiva, passed away surrounded by family and loved ones on November 20, 2020. Born on January 16, 1940 to Tony and Evelyn [Mendonca] Paiva, Jim moved to Chico in 1944, where he attended Shasta Elementary School and graduated with the Class of 1958 from Chico High School. Jim served in the National Guard after high school. In 1964, Jim married Geraldine (Geri), and later welcomed two sons: Jim and Dan. After growing up on a dairy in Nord, he started his career as a construction worker with George and Tony Santos. Jim loved farming, and bought his first piece of land in 1970, which he developed into an almond orchard. That first orchard grew to many more over the years. In 1971, Jim expanded his business when he established Paiva Hulling and Shelling. Jim became an accomplished businessman and farmer in the North Valley. Jim was a devoted supporter of dozens of community organizations; among the most important to him were Salvation Army, Nord Country School, and local youth sports teams. He was a member of The Cartel, which was a group of friends who came together to support 4-H and FFA presenters at local fairs. He was a founding member of the Nord Supper Club. Later, Jim supported local food banks with large donations of bulk food from his farms. Jim's love of fast cars was unparalleled, and he often went to great lengths to secure the fastest, most unique car or truck he could find. Jim loved to travel the world to visit farms and talk to farmers. Among his journeys was an unforgettable trip to Australia, a trip to Portugal, trips to Argentina, Chile, and many trips driving across the U.S., randomly stopping along the way just to see how other people farmed. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Elsie Ann Maddux, and his best friend and brother Tony Paiva. Jim is survived by his wife Geri, his sons, Jim (Deveney) and Dan (Shelly), and grandchildren Stephani, Danny, Keith, Toby, Tony, Dominic, and Victoria. Jim is also survived by nine great-grandchildren. Jim leaves behind a wealth of extended family, friends, colleagues, and trusted employees who were like family to him. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private service will be held at Chico Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Salvation Army of Chico, Shriners Hospital in Sacramento, or the Paiva Family FFA Scholarship at Chico High School in care of Brusie Funeral Home 626 Broadway Chico, CA 95928.



