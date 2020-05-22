JIMMIE TERRELL WIGGINS On Wednesday April 22, 2020 Jimmie Terrell Wiggins took the Lords hand for his journey home.We are blessed to have had our beloved Son, Husband, Brother, Uncle and Friend for 81 years.. Jim was born in 1938 in Stigler Oklahoma.Jim and his family moved to Oroville in 1942. He graduated Oroville High School then went on serving in the National Guard for three years. Jim married the love of his life Elfreda Louie Flatter in 1968, They moved to Sutter county in 1997 to be closer to family. Elfreda pasted away in 2002. Jim loved music playing guitar in church and with family. Jim was a true gentleman. His strong faith in the Lord and the Lord's word was something Jim always shared. In his later years Jim came to love drawing and painting. Many family members have paintings by Jim displayed in their homes. He was preceded in death by his mother Lorene (Wiggins) Patterson, father George W Wiggins, brother Terry Wiggins.Jim leaves behind sister Carolyn Sue Hicks(husband Carol) brother Rick W Wiggins (wife Rose) & many nieces and nephews. You are free dear brother. A celebration of live will be held at a later date.



