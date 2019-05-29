JO ANN CHARLESTON, 88 August 20th, 1930 May 11th, 2019. Oroville Local artist and member of The Artists of Rivertown. 2nd daughter of Ted and Erna Baer. Born at home in Peoria Hts., Ill. One year in Peoria, then moved to Dennison, Iowa. Food was plentiful on the farm during the depression. Having five daughters (and eight sisters), her father strived to teach them that they could conquer anything life threw at them... comparing them to Amazons. Which made them strong and very independent women. Turbulant, exciting, and busy, described her life growing up. She had an intense curiosity for nature, as a tomboy skinning snakes, to her passion for creativity. Next move was to Chicago. At age 14, she was given a scholarship to the Art Institute of Chicago which was a turning point in her life. At age 21, she married Kennneth Charleston. They had 5 children.. never a dull moment and humor was the family credo. In 1964 they moved to CA. In 1980 after raising the family, they moved to Lakeside, Oregon. She was a member of the Reedsport Art Guild. Figure drawing and portraits were her greatest joys. She was most proud of her family. Her children grew up and matured into very special adults. Kenneth died in 1987, and eldest son Darrel died in 1997. Her second life partner was Bill Charleston, who had 3 adult sons, Scott, Gary, and Mark. Jo Ann and Bill lived in Oroville for two decades. Bill died in 2014. She leaves her sons Jeff (Sharon), Stuart, James (Lisa), and daughter Leslie (Clif), nine grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and three sisters. She had many friends who had much fun on their trips. She loved swimming at the YMCA in Oroville. Her artwork and her family are her legacy. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary