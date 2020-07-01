JO ANN DELORES QUEEN Jo Ann Delores Queen, age 81, of Oroville passed away Thursday afternoon, June 25, 2020, at Shadowbrook Post-Acute Care Center. Jo Ann was born September 12, 1938 in Spencer, Iowa to the late Harold and Marie Amick. She shared a birthday with her eldest sister, Betty Law, who named her as a birthday present. She was raised on the family farm in Iowa before her family moved to southern California. Not a fan of city life, Jo Ann moved to Butte County in 1960 after graduating high school. She was a beautiful, independent, strong, humble, hardworking woman who loved horses and her pets, especially her dog Benji. As a resident of Butte County, she ran cattle before working at the Branding Iron and the Olive Ridge care facility. She served Jehovah for over 30 years as part of the Oroville congregation. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Robert Amick; sister Shirley Fulton; and her husband, Robert Queen. She is dearly missed by her sister Betty Law of Marcus, IA; her son Phillip Queen, his wife Kimberley Queen and her granddaughter Aubrianna Queen of Oroville. A graveside service will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you hug your parents, children and friends. Time waits for no one.



