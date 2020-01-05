|
JO ANNE RASMUSSEN Jo Anne (Eckhardt) Rasmussen passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 following a brave ten year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Jo Anne is survived by her husband of twenty-five years, Mike Rasmussen, of Chico, California, her sister, Christine Eckhardt, of Chico, California, two daughters, Dawn Rowatt (Dean Rowatt) of Pollock Pines, California, and Janae Rasmussen of Los Banos, California, and ten grandchildren, Gage, HarleyAnn, Gunner, Hayden, Hunter, Cheyene, James, Riley all of Los Banos, California and Dean James and Ryan Rowatt of Peterborough, Canada. Jo Anne is also survived by her "honorary daughter" Kimberli Valdez of Chico, California. Jo Anne was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Michael Rasmussen, a twenty-year veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces. Jo Anne was born in Chico, California on January 2, 1949. Her father, Edward William Eckhardt, was born in Schenectady, New York, and was a life-long carpenter. Her mother, Nonia Evelyn Fagg, was born in Mell, Kentucky, and was a homemaker. Jo Anne graduated from Chico Senior High School in 1967 and from Chico State College in 1971. Jo Anne worked as a third-grade teacher for over twenty years, both in Laytonville, California, and in Princeton, California. Jo Anne's interests included antiques, reading, and a love of all animals. One close family member said of Jo Anne "JoAnne was a kind and tender-hearted soul, a woman who was truly without guile. She received the respect of others because she was respectful toward all; she was an elect lady because she treated all people with dignity." These words truly sum up the life of "Miss Eckhardt" as she was affectionately known by her Princeton students. The family wishes to thank the staff of Townsend House Assisted Living and Butte Home Health Plus for the wonderful care given to Jo Anne during her illness. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to a favorite animal charity. Internment will be private. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
