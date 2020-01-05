|
|
JO DAWSON (BUNCE) A memorial Service will be held at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home in Chico, CA on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at 1 PM for Jo Dawson 79, of Chico, CA. She passed away on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019. Jo was born in Kansas City, MO. She moved to Hollister, CA where she spent her childhood and young adult years. She married, moving to San Jose and then to Chico, CA. eventually making a home in Butte Creek Canyon. She raised two children and acclimated to country living. She enjoyed her horses, garden, roses, and Butte Creek where she and her children spent most summers. Later in life, she remarried and embarked on numerous adventures, a full life could provide. Her survivors include her son, Bart Bunce III; grandson, Bart Bunce IV; granddaughter, Hailey Bunce; and great grandson Jace Kurtz. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Kathleen Marie Bunce and daughter Barbara Ann Bunce May 2001. You were a caring mother and person and will be greatly missed. We love you. To view obituary online and leave condolences for the family, please go online to www.NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 5, 2020