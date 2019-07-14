Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Joan E. Maria


1933 - 2019
Joan E. Maria Obituary
JOAN MARIA Joan E. Maria completed her journey home on July 7, 2019. She passed peacefully with her family at her bedside. She was 86 years old. Joan was born in Hazelton, North Dakota to Christian and Pauline (Schlecht) Grenz. She grew up in Hazelton, North Dakota and in Miles City, Montana. In her younger years, Joan learned her strong work ethic from working in the family business, the 600 Caf‚ in Miles City. She retired from the Social Security Office in Chico. Joan also worked for Chico State University and the Chico Police Department. Joan was a longtime resident of Chico, California. She raised two sons Thomas D. Hutchinson, of Durham, who predeceased her in 2011, and Charles H. Hutchinson, of Chico. She is survived by daughter-in-law Kathy Hutchinson of Durham; son Chuck Hutchinson; daughter-in-law Mandy Hudson; grandchildren Brent, Brian, Tilley, Tyler, Tricia, Jenny, and Sam Hutchinson. Joan has five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two half-brothers, Butch Grenz (Gloria) of Miles City, and Ike Grenz of Oklahoma; a sister-in-law Cheryl Grenz (Tom) of Billings, Montana; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepmom, Rose; three brothers, Gardener (Barbara), Tom, and James (Blyth); and three sisters Marcella (Vern Olson), Elizabeth (Paul Wilhiem), and Sheila (Dean Koon). Joan will be inurned in Custer County Cemetery in Miles City, Montana. Joan was a strong, loving, supporting, woman who held her family close and was a blessing from God. She will be very missed. To view obituary online and leave condolences for the family please go to NewtonBracewell.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 14, 2019
