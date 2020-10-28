JOAN LESLIE PHILLIPS Joan Leslie Phillips, 78, of Cathedral City and Magalia, CA passed on October 19, 2020 at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, CA. Joan was born in Weehawken, NJ to Rose Auletto and John Kuenzler on August 23, 1942. She met the love of her life on a trip to California and married Dennis Phillips on December 19, 1959. They had four children their eldest daughter Lori, son Ricky (who lived on this earth only a few short days), son Michael and daughter Lynel. Joan was feisty, strong willed, a loyal friend and a sweet soul. Her passion was her family which included not only those who were related by blood, it also included anyone she met along the way who brought happiness to her and her family. And being a great cook, she shared her love through the delicious food she prepared. The joy she had in presenting her lasagna or pot-roast or the perfect cake made it all taste so much better, seasoned with her love. While dedicated to her family, Joan also was proud to have become a licensed cosmetologist and maintained her license to this day. She often gave free advice to those she encountered on what they might consider, even when unsolicited. Joan now joins her husband Dennis, who passed on October 30, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Lori Phillips, her son Michael Phillips and his husband Jay Morton, daughter Lynel Castillo and her husband Gary and two grandsons, Gary Jr. and Zach Castillo. Her brother, Bobby Kuenzler and family, while on the opposite coast were always close to her heart. She was also proud to be the favorite sister in-law of Darlene Robins and loved the entire Robins family. Her brother in-law Donald Philips and his family also meant a great deal to her. Joan will always be remembered as a feisty, loyal and beautiful woman with a heart of gold. Due to these extraordinary times the family has decided to wait and host a family celebration in the spring to remember both their parents.



