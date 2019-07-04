Home

Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Oroville Memorial Cemetery
Joan Louise McGaha-Dansby


1931 - 2019
Joan Louise McGaha-Dansby Obituary
In loving memory of JOAN LOUISE MCGAHA-DANSBY You are greatly missed 10/25/31 -06/29/2019 Born in San Francisco. Survived by 4 children, Robert McGaha, Cheryl Spradlin, Leonard McGaha & Bonnie O'Dell, 2 step children Glenn McGaha & Kenneth McGaha, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Joan worked @ Butte County Title Company for 30 years. Service will be held at Oroville Memorial Cemetery July 9th at 11:30am and a celebration of life will be held after. Please R.S.V.P@ 530-513-4490 with Cheryl Spradlin.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 4, 2019
