JOAN ROGERS Joan Adair Rogers enjoyed a life of creativity and adventure. She was born July 6th, 1925 in Adair, Oklahoma into the family of Ralph and Sylvia DeLozier. She was the oldest of four siblings. Her early passions included sewing, cooking, gardening and a new sensation of her day movies. Joan was a high school rodeo queen, and persevered in the midst of a variety of challenges in her youth a tornado that destroyed part of her home town, the Great Depression and World War II. Joan's first big adventure took her on a journey of love and faith across the country. It was 1943, and she took a train to Tillamook, Oregon to join and marry her high school sweetheart, Paul Rogers. Paul and Joan would eventually settle in El Sobrante, California, were they raised their two sons, Dave and Don. Their journey continued as Joan and Paul would relocate to Artois in Glenn County in the early 1970's to develop a cattle ranch and hay farm. Paul passed away at a young, 57 years old. Joan transitioned from the ranch to small town life in Willows, and eventually Chico. She became active in Neighborhood Church of Chico, and the American Cancer Society
. Likewise, she began traveling extensively and explored much of the American West, Europe, the Caribbean through cruises, and Hawai'i. She also shared that love of adventure with her younger sister, Nina, of Oklahoma City. Joan was a recent resident of Windchime of Chico. She finished her race of life well, and went home to be with her LORD and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 22nd, 2020. Her youngest sister, Barbara, preceded her into eternity. She is survived by her sister, Nina, of Norman, OK; and their brother J.E. of Dixon, CA; her son Dave and his wife Liz of Red Bluff; her son Don and his wife Jane of Chico; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews residing in California, Hawai'i, Texas, and Oregon. Donations in lieu of flowers would be kindly appreciated and can be made to the American Cancer Society
.