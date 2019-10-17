|
JOANNE KINSEY Joanne Doris Kinsey-Snyder went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2019 in Chico, CA after a courageous battle with cancer. Joanne was born in San Diego, CA on April 2, 1952 to John and Marianne Kinsey. She lived in Paradise, CA for several years before moving to Montana where she started "Joanne's Skin Care" and married her husband George Snyder. She was the oldest of three children and is survived by her husband George, brothers Steve Kinsey, David Kinsey of Paradise, CA and many more family members. Joanne was truly a beautiful person who cared more about others than herself. She will be so missed by everyone who knew her. She will be interned at Skyway Memorial Park in Old Magalia with her other family members.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 17, 2019