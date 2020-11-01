1/1
Joanne McLane Lawrence
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOANNE MCLANE LAWRENCE Florist and teacher of floral arranging, JoAnne McLane was born January 5, 1929 in Bell, California. She grew up in Banning, Beaumont, and Los Angeles, California, and graduated from South Gate High School in 1946. She married Navy veteran Leslie Louis Lawrence in 1946. Leslie was five years older than JoAnne; the Lawrences and the McLanes had lived next door to each other when JoAnne and Leslie were children and the families had remained in contact. Joanne began her career as a florist in West Covina, California in the early 1960s, eventually also teaching adult education classes in floral arranging for several school districts and community colleges in Southern California. From the late 1970s to the late 1980s she and Les owned and managed Olde Tyme Oak & Mercantile Co. in Ontario, CA. After 41 years in West Covina, Joanne and Les moved to Magalia in 1987, where they enjoyed an active retirement. Leslie Lawrence died in 2010. Joanne is survived by her children Linda, John, Jeanne, and Michael and their spouses, along with grandchildren Amy Karr, Colin and Shea Lawrence, and Lila Lee Lawrence and two great-grandchildren, Weston Lawrence and Clark Lawrence. Until the final week of her life, Joanne played a mean game of gin rummy. Arrangements are being handled by Brusie Funeral Home in Chico.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved