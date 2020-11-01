JOANNE MCLANE LAWRENCE Florist and teacher of floral arranging, JoAnne McLane was born January 5, 1929 in Bell, California. She grew up in Banning, Beaumont, and Los Angeles, California, and graduated from South Gate High School in 1946. She married Navy veteran Leslie Louis Lawrence in 1946. Leslie was five years older than JoAnne; the Lawrences and the McLanes had lived next door to each other when JoAnne and Leslie were children and the families had remained in contact. Joanne began her career as a florist in West Covina, California in the early 1960s, eventually also teaching adult education classes in floral arranging for several school districts and community colleges in Southern California. From the late 1970s to the late 1980s she and Les owned and managed Olde Tyme Oak & Mercantile Co. in Ontario, CA. After 41 years in West Covina, Joanne and Les moved to Magalia in 1987, where they enjoyed an active retirement. Leslie Lawrence died in 2010. Joanne is survived by her children Linda, John, Jeanne, and Michael and their spouses, along with grandchildren Amy Karr, Colin and Shea Lawrence, and Lila Lee Lawrence and two great-grandchildren, Weston Lawrence and Clark Lawrence. Until the final week of her life, Joanne played a mean game of gin rummy. Arrangements are being handled by Brusie Funeral Home in Chico.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store