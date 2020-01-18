|
|
JODEA FOSTER Jodea Foster, 57 of Chico, passed away peacefully surrounded by a few close friends on January 4, 2020 at Enloe Hospital. Jodea had battled cancer for the last year. Jodea was raised in Fort Bragg and is survived by two brothers and a sister. Jodea initially moved to Chico and attended Chico State. In college, he excelled as a Political Science major, working as an intern and director in the Community Legal Information Center (CLIC), being a finalist in the Moot Court Competition, and graduating with Honors in 1988. All the while, he worked to put himself through school while raising a daughter. Jodea went on earn his Juris Doctorate at McGeorge Law School in 1992. Jodea moved back to Chico and passed the California Bar Exam that same year. He worked for a few years at a firm before opening his own law office. Jodea worked tirelessly to defend the rights of the underprivileged. All of Jodea's professional career, and much of his personal time, was dedicated to assisting those who needed it the most or taking up causes he believed deeply in. Despite having a thriving private criminal defense practice, Jodea decided he wanted to make a difference by becoming a member of the Butte County Public Defender Consortium, of which he was a guiding member since 2001. Jodea was awarded the President's Pro Bono Service Award from the California State Bar for much of the work he did while on the Board at Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC). Additionally, he was on the Board of Governors for the California Attorneys for Criminal Justice (CACJ), a member of California Public Defenders Association, a member of the Chico Community Shelter Partnership, and volunteered on the Butte Environmental Council. Jodea had recently earned his designation from the State Bar as a Criminal Law Specialist. Jodea was a fierce advocate for his clients, while still maintaining a respectful relationship with his adversaries. Jodea mentored countless young attorneys in California. Jodea was extremely intelligent, thoughtful and truly cared about people regardless of their background. In addition to having a wildly successful career as an attorney, Jodea was the anchor of a huge community of friends and touched the lives of countless people. He was passionate about music and the outdoors. Jodea travelled the world, attending hundreds of music festivals and concerts, scuba diving, sailing, whitewater rafting, climbing, and biking. Always on an adventure from rafting the Grand Canyon to climbing Machu Picchu to touring with the Grateful Dead he lived life to its fullest. He leaves behind his beloved dog Roxie, a huge void in our community, and in our hearts. His ashes were laid to rest with his daughter Jonice at the Chico Cemetery. A memorial celebrating his life will be held on February 23rd, 2020, at 2p.m., at the Chico Elks Lodge. To send the family condolences please visit www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 18, 2020