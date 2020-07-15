REV. JOHN AUSTIN COSBY Born March 21, 1937 in Pampa, Texas. Went to his Heavenly Home to be with the Lord July 3, 2020. His Father was Ray Cosby and Mother was Anna Lee Prather. He married his wife Lois Jolene Phillips October 22, 1955, happily married for 64 1/2 years. To this union was added two daughters Linda Ann and Rosey Marie, and one son Randy Ray. John served eight years in the United States Air Force. Then spent 17 years serving as a Fireman in the Squaw Valley Fire Department in Olympic Village, California. After this he spent the next 42 years as an Ordained Minister with the Assemblies of God. During this time he was Pastor of the Pyramid Lake Assembly of God in Nixon, Nevada, the Pentecostal Church of God in Sheridan, California and the Bethel Assembly of God in Oroville, California. After which he served as fill in Pastor for various Churches in California and Nevada. John's pastimes was playing golf and fishing, and his most favorite enjoying his family, playing dominoes and other games, family picnics, cookouts and camping. Preceded in death by his Mother and Father, sister Margie McDonald, brother Charles Cosby, granddaughter Becky Dowty and grandson Ross Horton. Survived by wife Lois Jolene, sister's Kathy Flippin, and Trudy Cosby, brother Bill Cosby, daughters Linda Gilbert, Rosey Dowty and husband Ivan, son Randy Ray Cosby and wife Mary, granddaughters Christy Hudson and husband Wade, Amy Winters and husband Greg, Shannon Kennedy and husband Douglas, Jennifer Holmes and husband Brian, grandsons Ben Horton and wife Candace, Reuben Horton and wife Talai, Jason Cosby and wife Carmen, 19 Great-grandchildren and numerous Nieces and Nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 16th, 10AM, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd., Oroville, CA. Scheer Memorial Chapel is handling the arrangementS.



