JOHN DALAL Died suddenly on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in his home in Chico, CA. Born December 8, 1964 in Rockville Centre, NY, he graduated from Grinnell College in 1987, and lived in NYC where he launched Maharaja Me, an international fabric design company. He was a board member for SF Bay Area-based Camp It Up!, the first LGBTQ+ family camp in the US. John was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished friend, respected colleague, beloved neighbor and loyal son and brother. He is survived by his husband Aaron Sauberan and his son Raul Dalal-Sauberan. Gifts can be made to Camp It Up! (www.campitup.org)
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 12, 2019