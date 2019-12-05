|
|
JOHN DANIELS On 26 November 2019 First Sargent John L. Daniels Jr Ret. formerly of Orland, Ca passed away at Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, AZ. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, son John, daughter Julia, son Giacomo and two grandsons Gianni and Alixander. Three sisters and several nieces and nephews and one great nephew. He is preceded in death by his loving parents John Lloyd and Beulah Daniels of Orland. John spent twenty two years happily serving in the US Army. After retiring he was employed by ADM Rice in Arbuckle until 2016. He will be forever loved and missed by many.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 5, 2019