JOHN DONOHUE 3/27/39 7/15/19 To those who knew him, it is hard not to note the similarities between John Donohue and the Dos Equis "Most Interesting Man." Born to Francis "Squawk" and Catherine Donohue, John lived a maverick's life, and almost all of it in Chico. The middle child between two sisters, Jane and Mary, he was a hellion to them as a kid before he was their best friend forever. His was a life which was full with love, family, friendship, adventure and travel. His love of travel probably began at a young age when he and a friend left Chico in a station wagon with a box of spare parts and a mattress. That journey would take them to Panama City, where the vehicle was sold. These proceeds, coupled with wins at a local casino, paid for his return to San Francisco on a cargo ship. This began a lifetime of trips, including travel to South America, Europe, the Caribbean and cities throughout North America and the world. A passionate outdoorsman, John hunted and fished the Central Valley, Northern California, Mexico, South America and beyond. It was suggested by one fishing magazine, through photographic evidence, that he likely held the world record for largest bonefish caught on a fly rig. He could spin a yarn as good as the best. His stories, whether about sports, past experiences or something he read in the paper, were full of impossible detail and imagination. He told hilarious tales of botched facial skin grafts that somehow resulted in a nipple on the chin. (Don't worry: according to John it fell off in a few weeks.) Then there was the submission to Herb Caen's famed column regarding a typographical error on a menu which indicated pot stickers were wrapped in foreskins. (Caen noted, "keep the tip.") Despite all the stories he told, the one thing he never fully explained was what, exactly, he did for a living. John did things his own way and it was never more true than when expressing love. Though not a joiner, he had a vast network of friends in every walk of life for whom he cared for deeply. He certainly did not express himself in Hallmark sentiments. His love was subtle: a smile, a nod, a tap on the arm. When you got a hug from John you knew it was genuine. In those moments, John created a bond that was so real and so strong you knew you had a friend for life. His love was something earned and special. Nobody mattered more to him than his family: his loving and understanding wife Jan, his son, pride and namesake John, and his partner, Carol Lams, and his grown daughter who was always his little girl, Lisa. Their hearts are heavier for their loss and we ask you to keep them in your thoughts and your prayers.