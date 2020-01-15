Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 534-3877
Resources
More Obituaries for John Irvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Earl Irvin


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Earl Irvin Obituary
JOHN EARL IRVIN John passed away on January 6, 2020 in Oroville, CA. A viewing will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville, CA from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville, CA on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Immediately following the funeral service a Celebration of Life (Reception) will be held at Christian Faith Center, located at 1235 Lincoln Street, Downtown Oroville by the levee. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ramsey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -