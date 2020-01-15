|
JOHN EARL IRVIN John passed away on January 6, 2020 in Oroville, CA. A viewing will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville, CA from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville, CA on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Immediately following the funeral service a Celebration of Life (Reception) will be held at Christian Faith Center, located at 1235 Lincoln Street, Downtown Oroville by the levee. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 15, 2020