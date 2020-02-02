|
JOHN 'JACK' EDWARD DANDL Jack passed away in Chico, CA Wednesday, January 29th. Jack was born on June 12, 1930 in Cascade, Iowa to Louis and Theresa Dandl. One of eight children, his brothers Lewis and Ray Dandl, and sisters Hilda Smith, Monica Murray, Marie Cabalan, Agnes McKay, and Dorothy Musser all preceded him in death. Jack's father died in 1940 at the age of 54, at which time Jack, then only 10 years old, started working in his father's meat plant. Jack's mother died in 1987 at the age of 94. Jack graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1948. In 1951, Jack was activated from the Air National Guard into the Air Force as a radar mechanic. After leaving the Air Force in 1953, Jack, with his grade school friend Pat Cane, moved back to Cascade, Iowa and started United Motors, a used car business. After three years in the business, Jack sold United Motors and started an underground contracting business where he installed sewer lines and agricultural drainage lines. In 1961, Jack closed the contracting business and moved to San Jose, CA to sell construction equipment. Jack moved to Chico in December of 1964. In May 1967, Jack started Dandl Manufacturing where he designed and produced agricultural flail mowers. His company continued to grow and expand, and he had a number of U.S. patents on his equipment. Dandl Manufacturing was sold in 1990 after almost 40 successful years. He continued to manage the plant for two years for the new owner. Although never married, Jack was particularly proud of his inherited family, Kerry Ginno (deceased), Kelly Puterbaugh, his three grandchildren, Bryan Ginno, Lindsey Ginno, and Jordan Puterbaugh, and his beloved great-grandchildren, Landon Holt, Eva Shelton, Easton Shelton, Jack Ginno, and Luke Ginno. When Landon was young, Jack always kept a special treat in his pocket that Landon would know was just for him. The times spent with his grandchildren up in Lake Almanor were some of the best of Jack's life. Jack's love and faithfulness of the Catholic Church showed in his time, energies, and dedication spent on and for the church. The Chico Newman Center and Our Divine Savior Parish both have monuments of the Ten Commandments and the Lord's Prayer at their entrances because of Jack's generosity. Per Jack's wishes, there will be a mass held in his honor on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 11:00 at Our Divine Savior Catholic Church located at 566 East Lassen Ave. in Chico, CA. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 2, 2020