JOHN EDWARD FORBERG Born in Sharon, N.D. to O.J. (Red) and Lois Forberg September 16, 1937. Moved to Chico, CA 1939. John went to local Chico schools. He played basketball at Chico High School and Chico State College. Starred in the famous "Secret Game" against Oroville High. He played against Casey Jones and Bill Russel in college. John graduated from Chico State with BA and teaching credential. He worked at Forberg's Appliances, opened Forberg's Sporting Goods, then had a long career at Pacific Gas & Electric Company. Married Joyce Shreve in 1957,and remained married to her for the last 62 years. Original board member of the Cohasset Community Association. Original member of the Cohasset Fire Department Company 13. Reserve Deputy Sheriff, umpire/referee for baseball, basketball and football in the north valley. Active member of the Chico Air Museum, and along with his wife Joyce donated over 7,000 hours of volunteer time at the museum. John loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends. He loved war history and toured many civil war battlefields. John is survived by his wife Joyce of 62 years, two brothers (Paul of Paradise CA and Gary of Billings MT), two sons (John and Jim), five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. John left us on Monday, September 16, 2019 his 82nd birthday. You made it Dad! Viewing will be Friday September 20th from 5pm-8pm at Bruise's Funeral Home, 626 Broadway, Chico, CA. Graveside Services will be Saturday, September 21st at 10am at the Chico Cemetery, 881 Mangrove Ave, Chico, CA. An informal reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chico Air Museum. Condolences may be made to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 18, 2019