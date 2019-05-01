JOHN EDWARD WILKINS Born 10-12-1942 Passed to Heaven 4-27-2019 Ed was born to Joe and Doris Wilkins. His mother passed just days later due to complications. He was raised by his grandparents while his dad served in WWII & then met & married, Phyllis Miller, mom to Ed. He grew up in Central Cal, playing sports, especially baseball. It was during high school that he accepted Christ. He fondly remembers traveling for 2 years with Up With People playing trombone in the orchestra even performing a show for the Pope while in Rome. In 1969 Ed met & married Glenda Gail on August 15, 1969. Early in the marriage Ed began as a youth pastor a decision that would shape not only the rest of his life, but countless others. Ed ministered in youth ministry, music and in church leadership at Dinuba Calvary Baptist Church, Spokane Grace Baptist Church, Couer D'Alene First Baptist Church, Redding First Baptist Church and finally at the Glenn Baptist Church. While serving at Glenn he also worked for the Princeton Schools for 23 years. Even in "retirement" he continued to minister to the congregation he loved so dearly. His legacy is one of patient love, perseverance, sacrificing for his family, hard work and integrity; as those closest to him have trouble naming a fault other than being too selfless, even to his own self detriment, he showed his family, friends, congregation, and community what unconditional love and living a Christlike life looked like. While he was a passionate and avid baseball fan and musician those passions always took a backseat to his family and his ministry as he always knew where his priorities were and the life and path that he was called to live. He knew which King and Kingdom that he was born to serve. There will be a viewing from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019. Also friends and family are invited to a celebration of life at the Glenn Baptist Church on Saturday, May 4th at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception. To view obituary and send condolences online go to NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary