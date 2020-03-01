|
JOHN F. WALLIN John F. Wallin, 97, of Chico, CA passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020. He was born and raised in Minneapolis, MN where he graduated from South High School. He was very proud of his Swedish heritage because both of his parents immigrated from Sweden. He prided himself on his ability to read, write, and speak Swedish. Throughout his life he maintained correspondence with relatives in Sweden. He was active in the Boy Scouts attaining the rank of Star Scout as well as being Junior Assistant Scoutmaster. After high school, he worked in two of Minneapolis's department stores. In early 1942 he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Miami, Florida as a Postal Censorship Clerk Translator (Swedish). He was drafted into the service in December 1942. He served 38 months as a Corporal in the Army Air Force Medics where he was trained as an X-Ray Technician. Upon discharge from the service in March 1946 John joined his family in Berkeley, CA. He was employed in the X-Ray Department of Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Oakland, CA from 1946 to 1951 utilizing the training he had received in the Army. He also attended the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, CA where he earned an Associate of Arts Degree. John married Janice Johnsen in April 1949 in Berkeley, CA. They moved to Willows, CA in 1951 where they raised two daughters. He was employed at Glenn General Hospital for 33 years as the Chief Technician of the X-Ray Department. Following their retirements, John and Janice moved to Chico where they enjoyed their remaining years together. John was active in several organizations in Willows. He held positions in the Willows Rotary Club as President, Secretary -Treasurer, and Club Bulletin Editor. He was president of the Willows Community Concert Association and the Glenn County Employees Association. He served as President and Board member on the Willows Library Board for 17 years. He was co- Chairman of the Citizens Advisory Committee for the new City Hall and Library, chairing the Library portion. After moving to Chico, he enjoyed attending the monthly meetings of Sons in Retirement with his neighbors. Professionally John served on the first Licensing Committee of the California Society of Radiologic Technologists. He also served a term as Chairman of the Radiation Protection Committee. He was President of the Nor-Cal Chapter of the California Society of Radiologic Technologists in Chico. John loved a wide variety of classical music, especially symphonic music, operas, Broadway musicals and choral music. Wherever he lived music was always playing. During his life he enjoyed attending musical and theatrical performances in the San Francisco Bay Area, at CSU Chico, at Theater on the Ridge in Paradise and throughout the north state. John had a strong interest in Art and won several awards. Watercolor painting and Calligraphy were his main interests but he also dabbled in Woodcarving and Stained Glass. John and Janice loved to travel. They spent many wonderful days traveling throughout the United States and abroad. John was preceded in death by the love of his life, Janice, his wife of 70 years. He leaves behind two loving daughters, Candace and Stephanie; two granddaughters, Kirsten and Erica; and one great grandson, Finnian. He was preceded in death by his younger sister, Astrid, and younger brother, Robert. A service will be held on March 11, 2020 at 11 AM in the Veteran's Court of Honor at Glen Oaks Memorial Park, Chico. Arrangements are under the direction of Bidwell Chapel. You may send condolences to the family at www.bidwellchapel.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 1, 2020