JOHN HART John was born on January 23, 1930, in Santa Ana, CA. to Jack and Mabel Hart. He was the second of four siblings. He passed away in Hamilton, MT, on August 7, 2019. He was raised in North Hollywood, CA. He went into the Army at the tender age of 16, serving in Korea, thankfully before the Korea conflict. He was honorably discharged two years later. He married Edna Rulon in 1953. He worked in Sheet Metal fabrication in the Bay area for many years. John is survived by his wife, Dody Hart, his son's Greg and John, his two brothers, Richard and Don, 3 step children, 5 grandchildren, 8 step grandchildren, 18 great, great grandchildren, and 1 great, great, great grandson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna, his parents, his sister, Mabel. Memorial service will be held October 18, at 2 pm at Grace Community Church, in Chico, CA.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 15, 2019