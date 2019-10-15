Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hart


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Hart Obituary
JOHN HART John was born on January 23, 1930, in Santa Ana, CA. to Jack and Mabel Hart. He was the second of four siblings. He passed away in Hamilton, MT, on August 7, 2019. He was raised in North Hollywood, CA. He went into the Army at the tender age of 16, serving in Korea, thankfully before the Korea conflict. He was honorably discharged two years later. He married Edna Rulon in 1953. He worked in Sheet Metal fabrication in the Bay area for many years. John is survived by his wife, Dody Hart, his son's Greg and John, his two brothers, Richard and Don, 3 step children, 5 grandchildren, 8 step grandchildren, 18 great, great grandchildren, and 1 great, great, great grandson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna, his parents, his sister, Mabel. Memorial service will be held October 18, at 2 pm at Grace Community Church, in Chico, CA.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.