JOHN NAVARRO John "Johnny" Joseph Navarro was born February 03, 1940 to Jesus and Librada Navarro in Palermo, California. John passed away peacefully on June 08, 2020, at his home in Medford, Oregon, with his loving family by his side. John grew up in a large family in Palermo. He was the middle child, of his 15 siblings. From a young age, John was always a hard and dedicated worker. From 1958 to 1965 he enlisted in the California Army National Guard and was very proud to serve his country. He was a laborer and did his part in the construction of the Oroville Dam before he moved to Medford, Oregon and began his career in the lumber mills. He loved living in Oregon, which is where he met his beloved wife Patricia. Together they shared a beautiful life and their passion for gardening. John is survived by his two daughters, Teresa Navarro and Jessica Dunn (Marty); his brothers Joe Navarro, Paul Navarro, Bob Navarro (Katie), and Dan Navarro; sisters Charlotte Gama, Manuela Becerril, Helen Paniagua, Ora Parker and Connie Paniagua (Robert). John is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in his death is his wife Patricia Navarro; parents Jesus and Librada Navarro; brothers Ray Albert Navarro and Pedro Navarro; sisters Marylou Rivers, Lucia Navarro, Carmen Navarro and Toni Avina. Family and friends are welcome to gather for a viewing at Perl Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. An interment service will follow at Siskiyou Memorial Park in Medford, Oregon. Following the interment service there will be a Celebration of Life for friends and family.



