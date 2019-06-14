JOHN OTTO WACKERMAN January 27, 1924 June 5, 2019 John Otto Wackerman passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019. John was the eldest of three sons of Otto and Martha Wackerman. He graduated from Turlock High School in 1941 and moved to a dairy his family purchased on Highway 32 in Orland. His brother, Albert, placed a nail under the car tire of the new girl in town's car and recognized that Jeanne Marcella was the perfect match for his older brother, John. After a brief courtship, John and Jeanne were married on September 30, 1950. They lovingly brought five children into the world: Linda Gullick (Chris), Susan Frey (Bill), Connie Pinkerton (Mike), Bill Wackerman (Vicci), and Judy Fowler (Don). He also was the proud grandfather of twelve and adored his nine great-granddaughters. John worked many years on the Farmcrest Holstein Dairy with his brother, Otto and son, Bill. He retired at the age of 80 after selling the dairy that he was immensely proud of. Throughout the years, John received many awards and accolades for developing a purebred Holstein herd. John mourned the death of his wife in 2004. He also missed his brothers deeply after Albert's death in March, 2018, and Otto's passing in September, 2018. John spent the last fifteen years of his life enjoying his family, traveling, and spending time with his many friends. He never lost his ability to tell a good story and to spread kindness and encouragement to everyone he encountered. A celebration of life will take place at the home of his daughter, Linda, in Chico, on June 24, from 3:00-6:00 P.M. All are encouraged to dress casually as we honor a truly special man. Donations may be made to Enloe Hospice, 1390 E. Lassen Ave., Chico, CA 95973. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from June 14 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary