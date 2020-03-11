|
JOHN RAYBURN John Rayburn, 87, of Oroville passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, after a long illness of complications associated with kidney disease. He was surrounded by loved ones. He leaves his wife of 26 years Jean; sons William and Michael and a daughter Linda Cowan. He is preceded in death by son Eudene; grandson Robert Huckaby and step daughter Kim Cowan Amaral. He is also survived by his step-children Darrrel Cowan, Kenneth Cowan, Charles Cowan, and Johnny Cowan. Between both families there are 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and two great-great-grand children. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 14th at the Palermo Family Bible Church, 2570 N. Villa Ave, Palermo.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 11, 2020