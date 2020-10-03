JOHN RAYMOND SCRIBNER John passed away on August 22, 2020 in Oroville, California. John's Celebration of Life will be private by invitation only due to COVID restrictions. Anyone will be able to watch the service on Facebook Live on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM. If you do not have a Facebook page you may go to Ramsey Funeral Home website and click on the Facebook Link. There will be a Facebook page with pictures of a life well lived. Arrangements entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.Ramseyfuneralhomes.com
