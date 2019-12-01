|
|
JOHN SHEA John Michael Shea passed away on November 10, 2019, in Pahrump, Nevada. John was born in Butte, Montana on April 11, 1933, to Charles "Chick" Shea and Helen Harrington. The family moved to San Francisco, California in 1944, where he attended St. Philip's Grammar School (Class of 1947) and Saint Ignatius High School (Class of 1951) where he excelled in football and track. John was a United States Marine from 1953-1956. After recuperating from injuries sustained during the Korean War, John enrolled at the University of San Francisco. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Physical Education and a Master of Arts in Secondary Administration. John also received a Lifetime Teaching Credential from the State of California. In 1965, John met Linda Campi, and they married a year later. After moving to Santa Rosa in 1969, they started their family: John II, Katie, and Damon. During his teaching career, John taught at Luther Burbank Junior High School and Woodrow Wilson and Santa Rosa High Schools. He also served as the head football coach at USF and Woodrow Wilson and Santa Rosa High Schools. Having transitioned from teaching to business, John moved the family to Chico in 1980, and owned and operated North Valley Disposal. He was always passionate about serving his community, and after a miraculous recovery from a drunk driving, hit-and-run car accident in 1984, he took the opportunity to serve full time. He was a member of the Old Time Athletes Association of Northern California, the Knights of Columbus4th Degree, Chico Rotary Club, The Olympic ClubLife Member, Salvation Army Advisory BoardLife Member, Choir Boys, COGS (Chico Old Goats)Founding Member, Chico SCORE Chapter Chair, Notre Dame School Chico Board Chair, Cal State University Chico Athletic Board, Butte County Private Industry Council, Work Training Center Board, American Legion Post 0017, NRA, Post 10054, and Marine Corps Association & Foundation. As a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Chico, he served on the Finance Council for 25 years. He also served as a Eucharistic Minister to the sick at Enloe Hospital, going every Tuesday for 10 years. He loved a good cigar, a good western novel, a taste of moonshine, and a cold beer. For everyone who knew him, his passion went far beyond his listed involvement and timeline. He was a badass who overcame every obstacle, a devoted husband, a dedicated father, grandfather, and friend, a coach long after he held that official title, an avid reader, a devious prankster, and maybe most importantly, someone who never missed an opportunity to show all of us how much he cared. Predeceased by his parents and sister, Sister Charlotte, O.P., and his in-laws Guido and Jennie Campi. Survived by his wife Linda of 52 years, son John and his wife Caryne and their daughters Audrey and Margot, daughter Katie, son Damon and his wife Kristina and their children Esm‚, Ethan, and Aya, and sister-in-law Virginia Stefanelli. A special thank you to Nathan Adelson Hospice of Pahrump for their excellent care. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 725 Diamond Street, San Francisco, followed by a military burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma. Reception at noon at The Olympic Club, Lakeside, 559 CA-35, San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose, 43326 Mission Circle, Fremont, California 94539, Nathan Adelson Hospice of Pahrump, 2270 E. Commercial Road, Ste A/B, Pahrump, Nevada 89048, or to a . Arrangement by Duggan's Funeral Service, The Duggan Welch Family, 3434 17th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110. 415-431-4900
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019