JOHN JACK SIDNEY ROGERS July 30, 1937 - April 6, 2019 Jack Rogers passed away peacefully at home on April 6, 2019. He was born in Kent, England on July 30, 1937 to Sidney and Florence Rogers. Raised in Toronto, Canada, Jack met his future wife, Ingrid and they left Canada in 1965 and made their home in the SF Bay Area for over 30 years before retiring in Chico. Jack worked in accoun-ting and then became the owner/ director of Atherton Montessori School and a marriage family counselor for over 20 years. Jack is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Ingrid, brother Gordon and sister Joan. He is survived by his sister Doreen, son Michael (Jennifer), daughter Birgitta (Paul), grand-children Hunter, Katy, Carys and Nick and many nieces and nephews. Jack was a kind, fun and loving man. He was a devoted husband, wonderful father and an amazing "Poppa" who will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church, 1289 Filbert Avenue, Chico, on May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary