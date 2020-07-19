1/1
John Stanton
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN STANTON John Martin Stanton, 67 of Durham, California and Savusavu, Fiji passed away July 16, 2020 in Chico, Ca. John's roots extended from Ireland to Fiji. In California John was known as a business man ,but in his heart he was always an adventurer having traveled to far corners of the world beginning in his youth until his passing. He is survived by his wife Yvonne, son JohnPaul, his mother Margaret and siblings Tom, Rose, Patrick and Mike, nephews Erin, Kevin, Ryan and Michael and niece Kaitlin. John believed in hard work and hard play. He loved the life he lead and counted family and friends as the most important part of his life. Because of COVID, the Irish wake John would have wanted is not possible, but a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In the mean time, lift a parting cup for him, Slainte John. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved