JOHN STANTON John Martin Stanton, 67 of Durham, California and Savusavu, Fiji passed away July 16, 2020 in Chico, Ca. John's roots extended from Ireland to Fiji. In California John was known as a business man ,but in his heart he was always an adventurer having traveled to far corners of the world beginning in his youth until his passing. He is survived by his wife Yvonne, son JohnPaul, his mother Margaret and siblings Tom, Rose, Patrick and Mike, nephews Erin, Kevin, Ryan and Michael and niece Kaitlin. John believed in hard work and hard play. He loved the life he lead and counted family and friends as the most important part of his life. Because of COVID, the Irish wake John would have wanted is not possible, but a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In the mean time, lift a parting cup for him, Slainte John. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com