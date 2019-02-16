JOHN THOMAS JACKSON John Thomas Jackson passed away peacefully at home on February 8th, 2019. One of 10 children, he was born October 3, 1937 in Fort Coffee, OK, to parents Coy and Stella (Corbin) Jackson. John was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Melvin, Lela, Sherman, and Melba. John is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Jacklyn 'Jackie' Jackson; son, Brad Jackson (Bonnie); daughter, Christine Moore (Dusty); six grandchildren, Stephanie Smith (Ira), John, Aric, Samantha, Hannah and Austen; eight great-grandchildren, as well as five siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews. After marrying Jackie in June of 1959, he served as a master staff sergeant in the Army National Guard, completing boot camp in Fort Ord, CA. In 1978 John moved his family to Oroville, where he started Jackson's Glass. His family and friends will remember him as a humble, thoughtful, honest, and kind person who always had time for them, whether it was to go camping and fishing at some of his favorite spots, teach them a trade or lend a hand with a project. In addition to being an avid fisherman, John preferred to spend his time outdoors gardening and working in the yard, but by far his favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called him 'Papa John'. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. At his request, no services will be held. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary