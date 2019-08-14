|
|
JOHN THOMAS SILVA John passed away suddenly July 15, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA. He was born July 11, 1939 to John & Corinne Silva in Chico, CA. He served in the United States Navy on the USS Bruce Canyon. He went to Hawaii, Japan, Philippines, and China. He spent 50+ years driving truck. He loved truck shows, old sail ships and cars, dancing, going to concerts and movies with his grandkids. He is survived by his wife, Mona Silva, step kids Branden & Erin Livingston, Kristina & Dazar Phouamkha, Rachelle & Ray Destin; other children Hoss, Carrie, Kimberly, step kids Polly & Shannon; 2 brothers Tony & Louie Silva, 3 sisters Corrine Victorino, Teresa Crawford & Dolly, several grandkids, great grandkids, nephews and nieces. A celebration of Life will be August 31, 2019 from 11:30am-3pm at the Moose Lodge in Orland, CA.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 14, 2019