JOHN T.R. WILSON John T. R. Wilson was born in Auburn, Ca. Dec 10, 1927 to Jack & Ethel Wilson. He passed away Friday, April 12 in Chico, Ca. He is survived by his wife Jean, daughters Julie Meiburg (Stan), Joyce Connors, and Janet Jones (Bryan), and son John R. M. Wilson (Lynn), seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother Robert "Wes" Wilson (Eva) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, James and a brother, Ray. After graduating from Gonzales H.S., he enlisted in the Navy near the end of WWII. While stationed at Great Lakes he met Jean Ray, a nursing student at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago. They wrote letters between Chicago and California for almost 3 years and were married in 1948. He studied electrical engineering at UC Berkeley and graduated in 1950. Rocket electronics was his specialty, working at Aerojet General in Sacramento and Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, designing many rocket control systems. His name is listed with 500-some other aerospace scientists on plaques in Explorer I & II space probes traveling beyond our galaxy. John had a joyous curiosity, whether for how things worked or for his joy at asking others about themselves. He held multiple patents and relished asking others, "Where were you born?" Growing up, his family moved so often he went to 9 grade schools and 4 high schools. He never met a stranger, practiced generosity, and cheerfully served in the Presbyterian Church with his wife Jean in all the places they lived. His family hold his memory dear. A memorial will be held Friday, May 10th at 11am at Bidwell Presbyterian Church in Chico.