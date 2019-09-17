|
JOHN WALLACE ANDERSON John was born on August 6, 1926 in Duluth, Minnesota to Lawrence and Lillian Anderson. At age 15, John joined the Merchant Marines, first sailing on the Great Lakes and later on the world's oceans. John served in the Air Force from 1946-49, mostly in Rapid City, South Dakota. John and his brother came west in 1949. John worked in the tile trade at the Oakland Army terminal. He did a lot of roller skating and skate dancing, and was very proficient in that sport. While in Oakland, John met Kenneth Backlund. Ken officiated John's brother's memorial service in 1963. Ken led John to the Lord. When Ken came to Chico in 1964 to start Neighborhood church, John joined him. John served at Neighborhood Church for 30 years. When he first came to Chico, John had a used furniture store and did auctions of furniture and collectibles. He then worked for Chico State in the audio-visual department. John operated the lights and sound for performances at the 3rd and Pine church, as well as recording the radio programs. John helped build both of the new church buildings and served at all of Neighborhood Church's special events. John joined Butte Bible Fellowship in 2001, where he served in any needed capacity. He was the one who found the old theater. He was always there to do any odd job. A memorial service will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Butte Bible Fellowship, 2255 Pillsbury Rd #1331, Chico, CA 95926 To read the full obituary, visit www.nbcfh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 17, 2019