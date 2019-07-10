Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Jolene T. Witcher


1951 - 2019
Jolene T. Witcher Obituary
JOLENE T. WITCHER Jolene, 68 of Oroville, California passed away on June 17, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Jolene was born on March 17, 1951 in Oroville to Francis & Carol Stierstedter. She graduated from Oroville High School in 1969. She was a homemaker and self-employed. Jolene was a wonderful strong woman. She was an amazing & loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed being out on Lake Oroville with family and friends. She is survived by her husband Jack Clark, son Brian Witcher, daughter-in-law Jolene Witcher, grandchildren, Barry Witcher Aysia Witcher, Stormi Blaylock and sister Beverly McQuarrie. Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Moose Lodge, 1462 14th Street Oroville, CA.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 10, 2019
