JOLENE T. WITCHER Jolene, 68 of Oroville, California passed away on June 17, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Jolene was born on March 17, 1951 in Oroville to Francis & Carol Stierstedter. She graduated from Oroville High School in 1969. She was a homemaker and self-employed. Jolene was a wonderful strong woman. She was an amazing & loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed being out on Lake Oroville with family and friends. She is survived by her husband Jack Clark, son Brian Witcher, daughter-in-law Jolene Witcher, grandchildren, Barry Witcher Aysia Witcher, Stormi Blaylock and sister Beverly McQuarrie. Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Moose Lodge, 1462 14th Street Oroville, CA.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 10, 2019