JON HERBERT BIGELOW Jon Herbert Bigelow was born in Rye, Colorado on December 9th, 1935 to Herbert and Rosanna Bigelow of Chico. Jon passed away on May 28th, 2019 at his daughter's home in Chico. Jon graduated from Chico High School in 1953. He played football and track. After graduating high school Jon was a pre-med student at UC Berkeley but returned to Chico to raise his family. He married his high school sweetheart Mollie Compton in 1955. He continued his education in Chico earning his B.A. in Business at CSU Chico. Jon and Mollie raised three daugthers while living in the Bay Area where Jon started a 33 year career with the JCPenney Company. Jon married Ramona Westland in 1984. Jon lived the last 20 years in Incline Village, NV where he was an avid downhill skier and golfer. Jon is survived by his daughters Cassie Bigelow-Johnson and Jona Bigelow-Pressman. His younger sister, Midge Matthews and daughter, Denise O'Donnell preceded him in death. Jon enjoyed sharing his love for skiing with his six grandchildren - Christopher and Jessica O'Donnell, Tara and Kylie Johnson, and Chloe and Sadie Pressman. And recently he welcomed visits from his first and only great-grandchild Miles Benninghoven. In memory of Jon's life, family and friends will gather in celebration on July 3rd at 10:00 AM at 5-mile recreation area followed by a lunch reception at the home of Cassie Bigelow-Johnson. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 2, 2019