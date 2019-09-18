|
JOSEPH DWAYNE PETTY, SR. March 26, 1983 - Sept. 10, 2019 Joe passed away suddenly at the age of 36. He was an old soul in a young body with a heart of gold. His energy was more than anyone could keep up with. He is survived by his son Joseph Dwayne Petty, Jr., his parents Marlon Petty and Jeri Sandlin, brother Jason Petty, sister Jennifer Petty, and fiancee Becca Williamson. Joe will be missed by all and we will love and honor him for more than a lifetime.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 18, 2019