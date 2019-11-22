|
JOSEPH MENDONCA Joseph "Joe" S. Mendonca, 62, passed on November 4, 2019. He was born October 6, 1957 to parents Elsie M. (Enos) and Joseph S. Mendonca. Joe is survived by his children, Joe and Kylie Mendonca. He is a 1975 Chico High graduate. Services as follows: Monday, November 25, 2019 at Brusie Funeral Home, a Viewing 5:00-7:00 pm and the reading of the Rosary 7:00- 8:00 pm. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 10:00 am Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, followed by burial at Glenn Oaks Cemetery and reception immediately to follow.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019