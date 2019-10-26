|
JOY ALLEN Joy Anne Allen, age 65, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on October 22, 2019 at Enloe Hospital in Chico, California. Joy was born in this same hospital on August 16, 1954 to Douglas and Beatrice Talk (Capello). She attended Chico High School and Butte College. Joy loved her job as an in home health care provider and worked for Northern California Adaptive Living Center for over 10 years. Joy was at her happiest when she could help others. She touched many people's lives during her lifetime, mothering them, loving them, and simply being available to listen when no one else was. Joy enjoyed reading books and never left home without the current novel she was reading. If her nose wasn't buried in a book, she was spending time with her family. Joy is survived by her brothers Ronald Talk (Eloise), Robert Talk, her daughter, Becky Llamas (Francisco), her son Frank Allen (Stephanie), her grandchildren Francisco, Zeeya, Olivia, Zariyan, Izabela, and Francis, her nephews David Talk (Bobby Valdez), Douglas Talk (Amanda), Mikal Talk (Ashleigh) and many other family and friends who will miss her dearly. Joy was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Talk, her mother Beatrice Capello, and her step-father Roy Capello. A funeral mass will be held at Our Divine Savior Catholic Church, 566 E Lassen Ave, Chico CA on Monday, October 28th at 10:00 am with a reception to follow at her daughter Becky's house at 960 Lupin Ave, Chico CA. All are welcome to come and celebrate Joy's life.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 26, 2019