|
|
JOYCE GRIFFITH Passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019. Joyce was born to Harry and Margaretta Bull in San Mateo, California, a year before the Great Depression began. Her parents instilled upon her education was a vital component to one's life and her love of reading blossomed and continued until the end. Soon after graduating from Stanford University with an undergraduate degree, her next role would be CEO of Wife and Mother. As she was finishing up her master's degree at San Jose State University, life presented a challenge and she was forced to make an unexpected turn. In the early 80's, she left her comfort zone when she moved from the Bay Area to a new job in Plumas County. From this giant leap, Berry Keir entered her life and they shared an eight-year partnership filled with love and respect until his passing in 1993. Her words the last week of her life, "I've been blessed with wonderful friendships over the years." She leaves behind son, Mark and daughters, Anne and Sarah. Grandsons, James and Peter. Sister Daphne and husband, Ken Towns and sister-in-law, Patricia Griffith. Nephews and Nieces; Scott (Janie) Towns, Leslie Towns Navarra (Pete,) Kevin (Linda) Towns, Kevin (Natalie) Griffith, John (Marcy) Towns, and Christina Griffith Goss (Peter) and many great nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Win Griffith and sister-in-law, Jean Teague. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church in Chico. Interment will be a few days later for family. In lieu of flowers, gifts to our mother's favorites; Chico Friends of the Library, North State Public Radio (KCHO Chico,) KIXE TV Redding, Butte County Health Care coalition, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (CSU), or a are welcome.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 17, 2019