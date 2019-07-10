Resources More Obituaries for Joyce Hills Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joyce Hills

JOYCE HILLS Our wonderful mother and grandmother Joyce Hills passed away May 22, 2019. The daughter of Agnes and Maurice Jobe of Orland, she was preceded in death by her four siblings Larry, Johnny, Roger and Merice, by her ex-husband Arnold Hills, and by her grandson Rick Giannola. She is survived by her children Adriana Giannola (Barney Sherrell), Don Hills (Diane), and Charlotte Bohannon (Jim), and grandchildren Joe Giannola (Jesica), Robin Johnson, Matt Hills (Kristi), Chris Hills (Christina), Jason Morgan, Neil Morgan (Tierney), and many greatgrandchildren. Joyce was born June 11, 1925. Her parents raised sheep, and with a couple of sheep dogs the family moved the herd from valley to mountain pastures, leaving in late spring and returning in the early fall. Some years they headed west to Covelo in the Coast Range and other years they headed east to Butte Meadows along the old Humboldt Trail. Heading east entailed putting all the sheep, people, and dogs on the Ord ferry to get across the Sacramento River. This nomadic childhood provided Joyce with qualities of self-reliance, common sense, fairness, and tremendous family love which she kept all her life and passed on to her children. She would say that she was raised poor but didn't realize it until she was an adult. Because of her, the extended Jobe family gathered for picnics and cookouts each year, with everyone who wanted to attend included. No one was ever left out. Joyce traveled the world, seeming always to find great deals and great company. Each trip she usually made a new friend. She toured Europe, saw ancient Egypt and Masada with her friend Kathy, Machu Picchu with Adriana, and Korea with sister-in-law Hazel. She bought a little motor home and took a months-long tour of the Western United States with her sister Merice. But family was always her main focus, with camping trips every summer for decades, usually to Burney Falls. She wanted all the family to spend time together and for the cousins to know each other. Her children and grandchildren feel extraordinarily lucky to have had her in their lives. She was the sweetest mom in the world. The family is very grateful to the wonderful staff of Amber Grove Place and the Enloe Hospice Team for making Joyce's last days peaceful and comfortable. Graveside services will be held on July 27 at 11am at Corning Sunset Hill Cemetery. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 10, 2019