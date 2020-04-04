|
JOYCE LAUDERDALE Born: October 7, 1930 in Ryan, OK Died: March 29, 2020, in Durham, CA Survived by Daughter & Son-in-law Linda Burnett and Bill Kearns of Fort Worth, TX; Daughter-in-law Mary Jo Lauderdale of Chico, CA, grandchildren Kris & Robyn Heffley of Fort Worth, TX., Tony & Joani Jones of Chico, CA, and Bryon & Jasmine Lauderdale of Durham, CA. Great-Grandchildren Ashleigh Jones of Gridley, CA, Andrew "AJ" Lauderdale and James "Jimmy" Lauderdale of Durham, CA, Great-Great Grandchildren Carson and Bentley. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Hoyt (2014), son Jimmy Lauderdale (1992), son-in-law Gale Burnett (2003), and grandson Kevin Heffley (1986), sister Frankie Snyder (2013), and brother Jerry Johnston (2019). Joyce was born in Ryan, OK on October 7, 1930, to Jerome K. & Ruby G. Johnston. The Johnston family moved from Oklahoma to California during the depression years. Joyce met and married Hoyt Lauderdale on December 7, 1946, and was married for 67 years. They had two children Jim and Linda. Hoyt & Joyce moved their family from Stockton, CA to Chico, CA in 1956. Hoyt was a building contractor and Joyce a homemaker. She enjoyed decorating her home, making floral arrangements, and gardening. Joyce was an avid rock collector with rocks from the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean and everything in between. She would bring rocks home and polish them for display. Hoyt and Joyce traveled extensively in their motor home going to all the states in the union. In addition, Joyce was passionate about family genealogy and gathered information about the Johnston and Lauderdale families. Hoyt and Joyce loved the Lord and attended the Esplanade Baptist Church in Chico, CA and the Grace Baptist Church of Oroville, CA where they enjoyed many wonderful friends over the years. The family prospered with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Joyce entered the arms of God on Sunday, March 29, 2020, in her home with promises made, promises kept. She will be laid to rest next to the love of her life at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. Papa and Nana together again. Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, no services will be held. Share your condolences online at NewtonBracewell.com God Bless America!!
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 4, 2020